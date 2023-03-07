HIGH POINT — Linda Gail Macy Venable, 80, of High Point, passed away March 2, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be held at High Point Friends Meeting, 800 Quaker Lane, High Point, NC 27262, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m.
The family will receive visitors prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Linda’s memory to Community Outreach of Archdale-Trinity, 10607 North Main Street, Archdale, NC 27263.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
