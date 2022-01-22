THOMASVILLE — Linda Kay Norman Clinard, 75, of Thomasville, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born January 10, 1947, in High Point, she was a daughter of the late Ira Thurman Norman and the late Edith Bean Smith. Linda was a retired operating room technician at Thomasville Medical Center.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Clinard, Sr. and wife Thelma of Thomasville; sisters, Deborah Edwards of High Point, and Sharon Derbyshire and husband John of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Jeffrey Clinard, Jr., and Ashley Clinard; great-grandchildren, Mason Farmer and Jonah Clinard.
No services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
