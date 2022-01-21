HIGH POINT – Linda Gayle Johnson Hardison, 80, of High Point went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at her home.
Linda was born July 14, 1941 to the late Marcellus Elliott “M.E.” Johnson and Alice Jane Myers Johnson in Davidson County. She was a graduate of Ledford High School and East Carolina University. She retired from Montlieu Elementary School as the Media Specialist for many years. Linda loved the Lord and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Her goal was to please and serve the Lord every day with the love of her life, Ronnie. Together they have blessed so many people and have left an unforgettable legacy to their family.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by six siblings, Roberta “Janie” Kennedy, Ruby Goodwin, John David Johnson, Shirley Ann Lawing, Mary Ruth Hill, Lois Cecil. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Ronnie Linwood Hardison of the home; two daughters, Joy Lehnerz and husband Don of Fishers, IN, Alice Bowman and husband David of Thomasville; three siblings, Betty Hilton of Thomasville, Kirby Johnson and wife Marie of Newport, Rachel Johnson of Thomasville; seven grandchildren, Kendall Lehnerz, Tyler Lehnerz, Jesse Bowman and wife Morganne, Anna Joy Lehnerz, Aaron Bowman and wife Greyson, Elizabeth Bowman, Esther Bowman; many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Thomasville with Linda’s son-in-law, Rev. David Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Zion UCC Cemetery in Thomasville. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont or Liberty Baptist Church. Online condolences may be given at www.jcghreenandsons.com.
