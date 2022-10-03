HPTNWS- 10-4-22 NEAL, LINDA.jpg

TRINITY — Linda Jean Stewart Neal passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 75.

She was born in Johnston County, North Carolina, on Sept. 27, 1946, to Gene T. and Pauline B. Stewart. After graduating from High Point Central High School, she worked at Alma Desk and High Point Furniture. Her early employment in the furniture industry would cultivate her continued love for antique furniture, rare art, and furniture design.

