TRINITY — Linda Jean Stewart Neal passed away on Sept. 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 75.
She was born in Johnston County, North Carolina, on Sept. 27, 1946, to Gene T. and Pauline B. Stewart. After graduating from High Point Central High School, she worked at Alma Desk and High Point Furniture. Her early employment in the furniture industry would cultivate her continued love for antique furniture, rare art, and furniture design.
She married Jerry Dolan Neal on Nov. 16, 1979, and together with their combined families, had four children. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her son, James Pendergrass, and wife, Olga; daughter, Margaret Neal Riddle, and husband, Calvin; son, Jerry D. Neal II and wife Cindy; daughter, Annette Neal Martin and husband, Stephen; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she so greatly loved. Linda is also survived by her loving brother, Jake Stewart of High Point, and son, Ryan, brother, Danny Stewart of Randleman, and sister, Becky Davis, and husband, Jim, of Glenola. Linda was especially close to her nephew-in-law, Ray Blankenship, and family, Logan Stewart and Bailey Blankenship. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved niece, Dawn Blankenship. She loved to travel and leave behind many dear friends and family members with whom she traveled to many parts of the world.
Linda had great compassion and a generous heart for any organization dedicated to the care of children. Early in her life, she became a faithful supporter of St. Jude Hospital. It was her desire to leave a lifetime impact on these children. Together with her husband, Jerry, this desire was fulfilled in establishing the Neal Fellowship, which funds physician research in all areas of critical and chronic childhood illnesses. Now in its 21st year, this work continues to grant annual awards, which provide funding for infectious disease physicians to dedicate their time to full-time research.
Linda also served on the Board of Victory Junction during its inception and stayed connected by fundraising and championing the support of families of chronically ill children. Her love, passion, and enthusiasm were best seen when she was helping anyone in need. In recognition of her giving and generous nature, Linbrook Hall in Trinity, North Carolina, was named in her honor. It is fondly called “a house of giving,” and for the past 20 years has been used extensively for fundraising and improving awareness of charitable causes in our community. Through it, her legacy will continue.
Linda’s strong faith in the Lord was most characterized by her compassion, which caused her not only to see a need but also compelled her to do something about it. She and her family faithfully attended Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting in Trinity, North Carolina.
There will be several opportunities to share in the celebration of Linda’s life.
Linbrook Hall, 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity, North Carolina, will be open on Saturday,
Oct. 8, from 12 noon to 8 p.m., with family representatives to come and pay your respects.
The family will also greet friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Linbrook Hall, 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity, North Carolina.
A celebration of life service will be held at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting at 3673 Hoover Hill Rd, Trinity, North Carolina, 27370 at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022, with Pastor Michael Thames officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Advantage Funeral and Cremation of Archdale, or in addition to flowers, a memorial has been created at St. Jude Hospital in memory of Linda.
The Linda S. Neal Memorial Fund
The family is under the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation of Archdale.
