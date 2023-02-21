HIGH POINT — Linda Diane Holland Lambeth went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 11, 2023. She passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Craig Lambeth of the home, daughters Angie Holland Pierce of High Point and Ashley Mann Hall of Siler City, her beloved Granddaughters Karsyn Hall, Emma Grace Pierce, Anna Young and Grandson's Ryan Hall, Christopher Sams, sisters Carol Hilliard, Sherry Peruche and brothers Winston Charles Holland, Darryl Dean Holland and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Lakeview Freewill Baptist Church in High Point on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m..

