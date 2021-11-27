MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Linda Gay Holliday Ilderton, age 69 of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away, Thursday, November 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Born March 24, 1952, in Lake City, SC, she was the daughter of the late Vera Elizabeth Laney Holliday and Joseph William Holliday, III. Her brother, Joseph William Holliday IV ‘Joey’, also preceded her in death.
Gay was a retired preschool teacher and homemaker. Her creative spirit, artistic talent, and deep empathy for others meant many were drawn to her. The natural beauty of her garden, plants and the sunshine were of immense importance to her and provided her with comfort throughout her life.
Surviving are her children, Holli Marie Ilderton, Matthew Laney Ilderton, Gloria Leona Ilderton and Alyssa Rose Ilderton and her five adored grandchildren.
Her genuine kindness will be remembered by all she touched and will live on through the love she gave others.
Services will be private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.