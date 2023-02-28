HIGH POINT — Linda Fuller Dotson, 75, of High Point, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.
Born June 27, 1947, in Pike County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Lundy Hatfield Fuller and the late Lily Smith Fuller. Linda retired from High Point Bank and was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Dotson and wife Kim of Kentucky; daughter, Deidra Kring and husband Tony of Florida; and sister, Kathy Fuller of Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Dotson.
A gathering of family of friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
Entombment will be private at Oakwood Cemetery.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
