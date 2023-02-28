HPTNWS- 3-1-23 DOTSON, LINDA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Linda Fuller Dotson, 75, of High Point, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at High Point Medical Center.

Born June 27, 1947, in Pike County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Lundy Hatfield Fuller and the late Lily Smith Fuller. Linda retired from High Point Bank and was of the Christian faith.

