ARCHDALE — Mrs. Linda Davis Hepler, 77, a resident of Archdale, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at GrayBrier Nursing Home in Trinity. She was born on March 11, 1945 in Danville, Virginia to the late Doris Mae Davis.
Linda worked most of her life in the produce department at several grocery stores, most recently working at Food Lion in Thomasville. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, working in the yard, and gardening. She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Mae Davis and brother, Larry Dodson.
