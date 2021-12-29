ARCHDALE – Linda Culbreth Hemphill, 65, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be given at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s UMC, 5583 Rockford Dr., Trinity, NC. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Trending Videos