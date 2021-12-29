ARCHDALE – Linda Culbreth Hemphill, 65, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be given at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s UMC, 5583 Rockford Dr., Trinity, NC. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Local minister dies in crash
- City sees big year for development projects
- Fire department sets massive controlled burn Wednesday
- Wesleyan, Southwest set for girls championship
- Council explores, breaks new ground
- HP Christian blasts Central
- High Point man charged in Charlotte officer's death
- Police Report 12-29-21
- Local man fires lawyer in Capitol riot case
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Andrews boys rally past Southern
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.