THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Linda Carole Barbour Berrier, 82, of Thomasville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1940, in Guilford County, NC, to Jerry Dameron Barbour and Effie Mae Morrison Barbour. She was a 1959 graduate of Ledford High School, where she was a member of the 1959 All-State and All County Basketball Team, the Beta Club and was awarded the Citizenship Award. She was voted the following: Senior Superlatives, Most Talented, Most Athletic and Best Looking, and was a Junior Marshall. Since her high school graduation, she worked at Peoples Savings and Loan, which became BB&T, where she served as an officer and the Secretary/Treasurer at PFS&L. She lived a life of service, which included being a volunteer and Board Member for many years with Habitat for Humanity of Thomasville, Cooperative Community Ministries in Thomasville and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was the choir director at Pine Woods UMC in Thomasville for 30 years and helped start the Children’s Ministry. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church in Thomasville, where she was a faithful member of the choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Wayne Barbour; and her husband, Doug Berrier.
