HIGH POINT — Mrs. Lillie Mae Thompson Massey was born Dec. 1, 1921, in Laurens, SC, to the late John Thompson and Floretta Kerns Thompson. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mrs. Ethel Hogan, Mrs. Thelma Carter, Mrs. Annie R. Holland, Ms. Flocell Thompson, Mr. Fred Thompson and Mr. Willie F. Thompson. She departed to her heavenly home on Jan. 20, 2022, with her nephew holding her hand.
She joined St. Stephen Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church in 1953 and became a very active member in the following organizations: The Young Peoples Club, Choir Member, Sunday School Class leader, Missionary Circle Group, Girl Scouts assistant, Lay Council, Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society, Life Members Council and Worship on Wednesday Service.
She was also a faithful member of the Benevolent Order of the Elks, joining in 1953, where she held the following positions: Financial Secretary, Daughter Ruler and GrandDaughter Ruler for Life. She received several State Degrees and received her National Degree in Washington, D.C.
Lillie Mae married James Henry Massey in 1946 and moved to High Point, NC, in December of 1947 to the Daniel Brooks apartments. She was widowed Sept. 30, 1974.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sister, Ms. Elizabeth R. Thompson, of Charlotte, NC.; nieces, Mrs. Doris Duckett (Al) and Ms. Brenda Carter, both of Walkertown, NC, and Mrs. Phyllis Otis (Calvin) of Charlotte, NC; nephews, Mr. Raymond Carter, of Avon, Indiana, Mr. John Carter, of Walkertown, NC, Mr. Willie Thompson and Mr. Eddie Hogan (Anita), both of Charlotte, NC, and Mr. Barry Hogan (Toni) of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as many loving grand nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, at St. Stephen Metropolitan A.M.E. Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service.
