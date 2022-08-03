HICKORY— Where does one begin to tell the story of someone who has touched so many lives in so many ways throughout a lifetime? A sister to eight, the mother of four, and friend to all, talented, beautiful, loving Lynn.
Lillian “Lynn” Dianna Absher Townsend passed peacefully with her daughters by her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Her originality brought color and life to the spaces she created through design, both in the corporate world and in the private sector, leaving a forever legacy. As a designer, her professional talents were spotlighted in the furniture industry, but her creativity extended far beyond, into art, fashion and music. Many will remember Lynn for her beautiful showroom spaces, where she shaped the lives of others who looked to her as a mentor. Others will remember her beautiful voice, her large scale murals, her chic and effortless sense of style.
She was a lover of fine art, gospel, sports and birds. She had a passion for world travel, but in the last years of her life, her safe haven was home. She spent countless hours enjoying nature by her bird sanctuary and garden areas created especially for her, as well as in her “Studio” where she could sew and paint.
Lynn’s siblings meant the world to her; Tony, Thomas, Linda, Donnie, Kathy, Tricia, Judy and Rita were loved without limits. Their spouses, Barbara, Laurie, Jerry, Chuck, Joel and Roger, were an extension of that love. Her heart belonged to her children, David, Darlene, Anita and Linda; along with their spouses, Mark, John, and Bruce; in addition to her nine grandchildren, William, Lauren, Brandon, Derek, Lily, Jessica, Lindsay, Jacob, Isaiah; and great-grandchild Jack.
