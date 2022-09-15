HIGH POINT — Lila Dale Chandler, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Born in High Point, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Osborne Vuncannon and Geneva Dennis Vuncannon. Mrs. Chandler studied at the New York School of Interior Design and was employed in the Design and Sales industry for 30 years with International Textiles and Design and their predecessors. She was a former member of the American Business Women Furniture Capital Chapter and also a member of Artworks of Pennybyrn at Maryfield. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Chandler is survived by two sons, Jackson Reid Dale Jr. (Gail) and Daniel Kevin Dale; two step-sons, Alvin Chandler Jr. (Carolyn) and George Chandler (Lynn); two grandchildren, Jennifer Dale and Jon-Marc Dale (Kelly); a great grandson, Enzo; and two brothers, Rev. L. Lewis Vuncannon and Carl Sanders Vuncannon. She was predeceased by two husbands, Jackson Reid Dale Sr. and Alvin W. Chandler Sr.; and two brothers, Jesse M. Vuncannon and Donald L. Vuncannon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 with a private interment to follow. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
