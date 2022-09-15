HIGH POINT — Lila Dale Chandler, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Born in High Point, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Osborne Vuncannon and Geneva Dennis Vuncannon. Mrs. Chandler studied at the New York School of Interior Design and was employed in the Design and Sales industry for 30 years with International Textiles and Design and their predecessors. She was a former member of the American Business Women Furniture Capital Chapter and also a member of Artworks of Pennybyrn at Maryfield. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

