CORNELIUS — Lewis Dean Poteat, 74, of Cornelius, N.C. died peacefully at home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Lew was born in North Wilkesboro, N.C. on December 22, 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy Reason Poteat and Maude Lawrence Poteat. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Donna Elam Poteat, two children, Ashley Poteat Pagliughi (Scott Crawford) and Steven Lewis Poteat (Jessica) and grandchildren, Coy, Madeline, Ashton and Wyatt.
He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Douglas Poteat, Coy Edward Poteat (Wanda) and Thomas Philmore Poteat (Mary B.) and a sister, Jane Poteat Phillips (Tommy). He also has a loving mother-in-law, Imogene Lewis Elam and brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Glenna Poindexter, and many dear nieces and nephews.
Lew attended Wilkes Community College and East Tennessee State University before joining the United States Army. Lew was a member of the 66th Military Intelligence Unit as a Military CI Agent in Munich, Germany from 1971 — 1973. After his service He attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California.
Upon returning to North Carolina, he married Donna in 1977 and they became long time residents of High Point, N.C. He worked for many years in the graphic arts
and printing industries both at Alderman Studios and The Hickory Printing Group.
After Lew retired, he and Donna moved to Wrightsville Beach where they lived until relocating to Cornelius, N.C. at Lake Norman.
Lew’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, beach trips, trips to the mountains and listening to his favorite music. He loved coaching T-ball and basketball at the YMCA.
He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Salem Funerals and Cremations at 2951 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem is serving the family of Lewis Poteat. The celebration of life will be led by Tim Nichols on Monday, January 31. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service which will take place in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Entombment will take place immediately after the service at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com.
