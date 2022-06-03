HOUSTON — Lester Franklin (Frank) Stevens of Houston, TX passed away peacefully on the morning of April 6. He was known as “Frank” to his friends, “Dad” to his kids and “PopPop” to his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 59 yrs., Virginia (Ginny) Stevens, Sons Frank Jr and David Stevens, Daughter Susy Crosser and granddaughters Faith Clack, Sarah Stevens, Susanna Stevens, Hannah Stevens, Claire Stevens, Madeline DeJong and Gracie DeJong.
Frank was born on Dec. 24, 1939, in High Point, NC. He met and married Ginny while pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Degree from High Point College. Frank and Ginny were married on Sept. 1, 1962 and remained married until his death.
Frank was known for his dedication to family, his incredible work ethic, and his generosity. His big smile lit up a room, and he used his humor to put people at ease. He made friends everywhere he went, and always chose to focus on the positive things in people and in life. He was the best “PopPop” ever, never missing an event where his children or grandchildren were involved.
Prior to his retirement, Frank worked in the textile industry for over 40 years. Leaders across the industry knew him well, valued his expertise and always looked forward to spending time with him as his warmth, energy and sense of humor would brighten their day. He and his brothers (Ronnie and Kenny) enjoyed tremendous success growing their family-owned business which was founded by their father in 1945. With Frank serving as President, the Stevens brothers turned High Point Chemical Corporation into one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of specialty textile chemicals. In 1987 the Stevens brothers sold the company to the Kao Corporation of Japan where Frank remained on as President until retiring in 1989.
During retirement, Frank enjoyed spending time with friends and family, entertaining at the family beach house, deep-sea fishing, cooking fantastic meals, working on various projects with his kids and traveling the world with Ginny.
The family has planned a Celebration of Life for Frank. The Celebration will be held in High Point, NC on June 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Frank’s nephew, Kenny Stevens Jr. The address is 2206 Brightwood Drive, High Point, NC.
