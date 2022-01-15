HIGH POINT — Mrs. Leslie (Sess) Haskins Stanger, 99, died January 12, 2022, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.
She was born June 28, 1922, in Cranford, NJ, a daughter of Harold Ira and Ann Hanchett Haskins. She graduated from Gill/St. Bernard’s school in Gladstone, NJ, King-Smith Studio School in Washington, D.C., and lastly, Berkley Business School in New York City.
In 1948, Leslie was married to William Burton Rawleigh and surviving are their children, Bill Rawleigh of Julian, Ann Rawleigh of High Point, and Sally Rawleigh of High Point; grandchildren, Kate Shaver and husband Jordan of Indian Trail, Carrie Swartzbaugh and partner Ted of Sugar Grove, Dorothy Rawleigh of Greensboro, Sarah Rawleigh of Greensboro, and Maggie Tate and partner Gabe Jones of Boone; and great-grandsons, Hayden, Holden and Toliver Shaver and Sol and Zephyr Swartzbaugh; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Happy, and her sister, Sally.
In May 1996, she was married to Rhys Lloyd Stanger, a resident of The Plantation on Amelia Island, FL, whom she knew from childhood. Mrs. Stanger was preceded in death by Rhys in 2002 and continued to live in their home on Marsh Creek Rd., delighting in visits from her children and grandchildren. During her residency there, she was a member of the Ocean Club, LINK (a resident assistance organization), and the Plantation Ladies Association. She also was an associate member of the Amelia Island Chapel and a member of St. George Episcopal Church on St. George’s Island, FL. In 2011, Leslie moved back to High Point to be near her family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point, where her ashes will be interred in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:15 p.m. until time for the service.
Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club at 121 SW Cloverleaf Pl., High Point, NC 27263 or to the charity of your choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
