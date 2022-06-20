ABERDEEN — Leslie Storm Leonard Hewitt, age 44, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on June 16, 2022 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD after a two year battle with cancer. Born on August 31, 1977 in Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of C.H.B. and Dr. Barbara B. Leonard. She was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Austin Bennett Leonard.
Leslie is survived by her husband, Jonathan M. Hewitt, stepchildren, Ariel and Trevor; grandson Logan, (Aberdeen, MD) and nephew, Will Leonard and nieces, Kate and Emma Leonard (High Point).
Leslie graduated from Salem Academy and High Point University. She was a senior chemist at the Environmental Laboratory at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and more recently, Metals Branch Chief at the Army Public Health Center, U.S. Army Medical Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Being a scientist was an important aspect of her life along with the goal of encouraging more women to enter the STEM fields. She was a member of the American Chemical Society.
Leslie was a loving daughter, wife, and stepmother to Ariel and Trevor and grandma to Logan. She loved her cats, gardening and enjoyed following NASCAR, the Redskins, the Minnesota Twins, Wake Forest and tennis. Going to Library book sales was one of her favorite activities.
In lieu of funeral services and to celebrate Leslie’s life, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Davidson Davie Community College Foundation (www.davidsondaviefoundation.org), American Chemical Society (www.acs.org) or to the charity of your choice in her name.
