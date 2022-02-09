GREENSBORO – Leslie Anne Hawks, age 45, wife of Mike Hawks, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Born in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Jan Knox Jenkins and Carolyn Helen Wells Jenkins. Mrs. Hawks was a graduate of UNC Greensboro and was a teacher at Trinity Middle School. She was a member of Fairfield United Methodist Church. Mrs. Hawks loved shopping, collecting jewelry, crafting, and using her Cricut machine. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and recently had a new love of camping.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hawks is survived by her daughter, Kenley Hawks; her sister, Tammy Larrick (Andy); two sisters-in-law, Mary Hennis (Brad) and Amanda Jackson (Jay); and four nieces and nephews, Jack Larrick, Abby Larrick, Kevin Hennis, and Autumn Hennis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Fairfield United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Oliver Helsabeck. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
