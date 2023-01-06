HIGH POINT — Leslie Diane Havener, 72, of High Point passed away at her home on Jan. 2, 2022. She was born on Jan. 3, 1950 in Guilford County, daughter of the late Richard Havener and Virginia Claywell Havener.
A lifelong resident of this area, Leslie worked for 47 years at North State Telephone. She enjoyed long conversations with her many friends. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Leslie was a great sister, aunt and friend, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were a brother, Brian Havener and a sister, Jennifer Senter.
Leslie is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Havener (Pamela) of High Point, along with a niece and three nephews, and 2 great nieces and 5 great nephews who were the apple of her eye!
A memorial graveside service for Leslie will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Backpack Buddies, United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Avenue, High Point, North Carolina, 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting with arrangements.
