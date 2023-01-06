HPTNWS- 1-7-23 HAVENER, LESLIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Leslie Diane Havener, 72, of High Point passed away at her home on Jan. 2, 2022. She was born on Jan. 3, 1950 in Guilford County, daughter of the late Richard Havener and Virginia Claywell Havener.

A lifelong resident of this area, Leslie worked for 47 years at North State Telephone. She enjoyed long conversations with her many friends. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Leslie was a great sister, aunt and friend, and will be dearly missed.

