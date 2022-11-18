ARCHDALE — Leonard Leon Stroud, 93, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
He was born June 23, 1929, in Randolph County to the late Godfrey Kimble and Annie Craver Stroud. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a long-time employee of Carolina Steel. He was an active member of Archdale United Methodist Church since 1936 where he served on various committees and was a member of the Friendship Class. Leonard enjoyed taking his family on trips to NC mountains and beaches, trekking across the state to buy truckloads of fresh corn and peaches, and filling his home with all the antiques his wife Jackie bid on at auctions. He also enjoyed outings to Chick-fil-A and late-night card games with friends, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Kathleen Hughes; brother, Lewis Stroud; and great-granddaughter, Annie Peele.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jacqueline Shropshire Stroud, whom he married on Dec. 20, 1951; daughters, Cathy Hunt (Gary) and Melinda Peele (Kevin); son, Mark Stroud (Vicky); seven grandchildren, Jonathan Hunt, Matthew Hunt (Rebecca), Daniel Peele (Becky), Bryan Peele, Emily Luck, Sarah Yates (Travis), and David Stroud (Ashley McLaughlin); four great-grandchildren, Jackson Hunt, Noah Hunt, Jonah Peele, and Alley Stroud; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Leonard’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Archdale United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Lee officiating. Entombment will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Archdale United Methodist Church, 11543 N. Main Street, Archdale, NC 27263.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Stroud family.
