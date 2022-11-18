HPTNWS- 11-19-22 STROUD, LEONARD.jpg

ARCHDALE — Leonard Leon Stroud, 93, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

He was born June 23, 1929, in Randolph County to the late Godfrey Kimble and Annie Craver Stroud. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a long-time employee of Carolina Steel. He was an active member of Archdale United Methodist Church since 1936 where he served on various committees and was a member of the Friendship Class. Leonard enjoyed taking his family on trips to NC mountains and beaches, trekking across the state to buy truckloads of fresh corn and peaches, and filling his home with all the antiques his wife Jackie bid on at auctions. He also enjoyed outings to Chick-fil-A and late-night card games with friends, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

