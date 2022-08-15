PATRICK SPRINGS — Mr. Leonard Ray Fain, age 75 of Patrick Springs, passed away August 12, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will follow in the Nettle Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
