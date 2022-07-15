7-16-22WILLIAMS,LEONARD.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Leonard Lee Williams, 61, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Turners Chapel A. M. E. Church, 7615 Florence School Road. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the Williams family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com

Trending Videos