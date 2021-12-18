HIGH POINT — Leonard (Gene) Eugene Cook, 89, of High Point, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born February 21, 1932, in Richmond County, he was a son of the late LeRoy Cook and the late Corene Dean Cook. Gene served in the United States Army as a paratrooper and office clerk. He served several auto dealerships in North and South Carolina as financial office manager. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy and served as a deacon for many years.
He graduated from St. John’s High School in Darlington, SC and completed Business Administration studies from Carolina College of Commerce in Florence, SC
He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Minerva O’Neal Cook of the home; loving daughter, Sherrie C. White (Doug), of High Point; grandchildren, Konner White (Katie) of Melbourne FL, and Capt. Kolton White (Andrea) of Bury St Edmunds, England. He is also survived by a brother, Eustus (Bert) Cook; and a sister, Janice Campbell both of Rockingham, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kyla Nicole White and brothers, Oscar Cook, Don Cook, Luther Cook and Thayer (Skeet) Cook; and sister, Faye Cook Howle.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. J. Scott Gillum officiating. Burial will be at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, 1:00 PM until 1: 45 PM prior to the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
