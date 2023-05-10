BENSALEM, PA — Mr. Leon Vanderhall, 82, passed away April 25, 2023. He was born
Feb. 15, 1941 to the late Robert Vanderhall Sr. and Lula Simon Vanderhall.
He is survived by one sister, Mabel Vanderhall Turner of High Point, NC.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. There will be a repast immediately following the service.
Announcement courtesy of Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
