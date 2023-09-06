KERNERSVILLE — Mr. Leon Grayson Adams, 79, of Kernersville, passed away on
KERNERSVILLE — Mr. Leon Grayson Adams, 79, of Kernersville, passed away on
Sept. 5, 2023.
A lifelong native of Guilford County, Mr. Adams was born on Dec. 28, 1943 to the late Ira Thomas and Gladys Mendenhall Adams. He was a U. S. Army veteran and was a civil engineer with the City of High Point, retiring after over 40 years of service. He attended Hayworth Wesleyan Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was very fond of his dog, Copper, and his cats, Punkin, Bootsy and Lucy.
Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce Bryant, Peggy Frazier, Rebecca Ann Adams, Ira Franklin Adams and his son, Gregory Clark Welch.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Adams; daughters, Heather Adams Small (T. J.) of Clemmons; Karen Welch Arnold of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Hannah and Adam Small, Raegan Arnold Reid, Cameron Arnold and Taylor, Logan and Brenden Welch.
A funeral service will be held at eleven o’clock on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in the chapel of Floral Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Rev. David Emery will officiate.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262.
Online condolences may be offered at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
