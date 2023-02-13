HIGH POINT — Mr. Michael Leon Dunlap, 58, resident of High Point, died Feb. 9, 2023
at his home.
Mr. Dunlap was born April 22, 1964 in Guilford County, a son to Leonard Dunlap Jr. and Shelby Jean Phillips Dunlap. He was a resident of this area most of his life and spent many years working in the trucking industry. Leon was an excellent truck driver, having driven many years without an accident. Unable to drive for the past three years, he missed being on the road and loved to share many stories and misadventures about his time as a road warrior. Leon loved fishing, animals, and was especially good with children. He was predeceased by his fraternal grandparents, Cora Mae and Leonard Dunlap; his maternal grandparents, Carl and Lona Marie Phillips, and one uncle, Carl Phillips Jr.
Surviving is his mother, Shelby Buchanan (Eric) of Whitsett; his brother, Jason Dunlap (Allison) and his beloved nephew, Jaxon Dunlap. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Gayle Loiselle, Ruth Cannon (Mack), Nan Puckett, Fred Dunlap (Carol) and Mike Dunlap (Pam); cousins, Pam Presnell (Wayne), Jerry Wayne Long, Staci Gibbs, Marnie Fidishun, Carl Phillips (Gina), David Phillips, John Phillips (Melanie), Reagan Whitaker (Christy), Damon Whitaker (Lisa), Casey Dunlap and Travis Dunlap. Leon would want to be remembered by family friend, Larry Moretz; two lifelong friends, Jeannie Mashburn and Rev. Marty Grainger; his uncle, Mack Cannon, who trained him to use many different kinds of heavy equipment, and longtime friend and fellow driver, John Hunt.
The family received friends from 12 – 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. A private interment was held at the columbarium of Archdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Marty Grainger officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 W. Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27409 or to a local animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
