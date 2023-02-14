HPTNWS- 2-15-23 MARSH, LEON.jpg

HIGH POINT — Leon Carr Marsh, 84, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at Pennybyrn.

Leon was born in Randolph County to the late Julius Carr Marsh and Myrtle Wood Marsh. He is also predeceased by his wife, Linda Weston Marsh (2015), a sister, Gloria King, and two sons-in-law, Thomas Crane and George Tarantini.

