HIGH POINT — Leon Carr Marsh, 84, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at Pennybyrn.
Leon was born in Randolph County to the late Julius Carr Marsh and Myrtle Wood Marsh. He is also predeceased by his wife, Linda Weston Marsh (2015), a sister, Gloria King, and two sons-in-law, Thomas Crane and George Tarantini.
After Graduating from Trinity High School (1957), he worked at Reliance Universal until starting a business, Custom Finishers, Inc. (1971).
Family was very important to Leon. He loved caddying and watching his daughters and granddaughters play golf. In Jamestown, he was renowned for his beautiful roses and immaculate yard. Transitioning to Pennybyrn (2016), he cleared the woods of vines and brush after he could no longer play golf. Throughout his life, he was known for his kindness and keen sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
Leon’s memory will be cherished by his daughters, Sheree Crane of Greensboro, Page Marsh of Raleigh, Amber Elliott (Jeff) of Greensboro, grandchildren, Sydney Crane (Brian Burgess), Lucie Crane (Brennen Pederson), Lily Crane, Emma Lea, Rachel Lea, Justin Elliott, step-grandchildren Jeremy Elliott (Livi), Ashley Fox (Charles), great- grandchildren, Stella Pederson, step-great-grandchildren Hudson Elliott, Jack McCarter Elliott, Will Fox, Piper Fox. And, special friend at Pennybyrn, Debbe Perry.
A Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.18, 2023 at Cumby Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to: Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or online to Lustgarten.org (pancreatic cancer research).
