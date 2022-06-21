THOMASVILLE — Mr. Leon Melvin Albright, 82, of Sullivan Rd. Thomasville, NC passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his residence.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Briggs Funeral Home Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Junior Seawell and Rev. Jason Koontz. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville.
Mr. Albright was born April 30, 1940 in Davidson County to the late Melvin Odis Albright and Edith Kathleen Kennedy Albright. He was a graduate of Fair Grove School and owner of Maple Wood Carving for 40 plus years. He was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church in Thomasville and also a member of the American Dairy Goat Association.
Leon enjoyed crow hunting with his sons, farming, raising Alpine Dairy Goats, reading, herbs, bee keeping, and especially sharing with anyone that needed help.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Phillips Albright of the home; sons, Barry Albright (Stephanie) of Denton and Daniel Albright of Thomasville; daughters, Christy A. Lawing of Morehead City, Gina A. Grubb (Stewart) of Denton, and Emily A. Wilson (Samuel) and Beth of Thomasville; brothers, Winfred and Roger Albright both of Thomasville; 3 grandchildren, Gentry (Jordan), Taylor, and Brooke.
Memorials can be made to NC Autism Society 9 Oak Branch Dr. Greensboro, NC 27407.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Briggs Funeral Home in Denton.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.briggsfuneralhome.com
