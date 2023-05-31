JAMESTOWN — Mr. Leo Joseph Gottschalk, 86, resident of Jamestown, died May 28, 2023 at his home. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Reverend Thomas P. Norris, O.S.F.S. and Deacon Francis Skinner officiating. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.

