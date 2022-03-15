HIGH POINT — Mr. Lenon Louis Gripper was born on May 27, 1941, to John Gripper and Hallie Christian in Guilford County, NC.
Lenon dedicated his life to Christ at an early age. He was a graduate of William Penn High School and North Carolina Central University with a degree in Physics. He then served in the Air Force, stationed in New Mexico from 1965-1968. Shortly after he moved to California, he began his 28 year career as an Air Traffic Controller. In 1972 he married Miriam Morris and from this union came two sons, Lenon Gripper II and Justin Gripper.
Lenon was known by many names by his family and friends; Dad, Papa, Louis and Gripper just to name a few. But to many he was the dad they never had. He loved unconditionally and always spoke the truth, even if you didn’t want to hear it. Lenon helped many and asked for nothing in return. He made certain that no one around him wanted for anything. He was funny, honest, generous, caring, serious, very smart and a hardworking man that loved family, friends, fishing and golfing to the fullest.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Orlando Gripper, and Donald Ray Gripper; sisters, Shirley G. Linton and Pearline Monk Gripper.
Lenon transitioned on Feb. 28, 2022, peacefully in his home. He leaves to cherish loving memories a wife of 49 years, Miriam; sons Lenon “Lenny”, Justin (Latisha); grandsons, Tieler Howard and Jaylen Gripper; granddaughter, Penelope Howard; brother, John Lee Gripper; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Not to mention his sweet, loyal Maltipoo, Sandi.
A Graveside service will take place at 12 noon on Friday, March 18, at Carolina Biblical Gardens, 5710 Riverdale Rd. Jamestown.
Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
