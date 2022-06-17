HIGH POINT — The home of Lela “Sue” Rich was made even brighter when she left her earthly home and entered her heavenly home on June 15, 2022. She was born in Guilford County, NC on March 22, 1936 to Jim and Nina Ridge.
Sue graduated from Hasty High School in 1953 before going on to and graduating from Bryce Business College. During her working career, she worked at Oliver Foam Rubber, Thayer Coggin and Wooten Printing Company. Sue attended Montlieu United Methodist Church for 55 years before it closed. She later joined Lebanon United Methodist Church. Other than the 12 years spent at High Rock Lake, she spent most of her life in High Point. Sue enjoyed skiing, fishing, trips to the beach as well as Atlantic City.
Sue married the love of her life, Jerry Rich on Dec. 19, 1953 and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2012. Sue’s legacy lives on through her two daughters, Debbie Shelton and husband Lynn of High Point, Dawn Hazelwood and husband Gary of Thomasville; grandchildren Johnny Shelton and wife Kristie, Jay Hazelwood, Gary Hazelwood and wife Kendra; great grandchildren Kenzie and Kenlee Hazelwood, Hank, Harper and Zachary Shelton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Eugene Ridge of High Point.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 976 Phillips Avenue, High Point, NC 27262 on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11 a.m.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of High Point.
Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com -select obituaries.
