HIGH POINT — Mr. Lee Roy Dingle, 64 affectionately known as “Muchie” departed his earthly life on Wednesday June 14, 2023. Mr. Dingle was born on Nov. 1, 1958, in Pinewood, SC to the late Plenty Dingle and Leola Dow Dingle. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Dingle and one brother, Elijah Dingle.
Mr. Dingle was a graduate of High Point Central High School class of 1977. He then went on to do a tour in the United States Army. Mr. Dingle was a member of Williams Memorial CME Church, and faithfully attended to give Praise and Honor to God.
Family was a very important part of Mr. Dingle’s life. He thoroughly enjoyed getting together and spending time with his family, preparing home cooked meals for them (boy was he an excellent cook!) He was also a Huge Football Fan and spent a great deal of time watching his games. Lee Roy was a gentle soul, very loving, and kindhearted, willing to help you out if you were in need, or feed you if you were hungry, it was just his nature. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughter, Ms. Brittany J. Copeland, of High Point, NC; two grandchildren, Jamal R. Pegues Jr., and Ariane A. Copeland of High Point, NC; brothers, Ernest Dingle of High Point, NC Winslow Dingle of Winston Salem, NC and Jamie Reid of Thomasville, NC; sister, Linda Dingle (Michael) Bailey of Thomasville, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held, Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Williams Memorial CME Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
