HPTNWS- 6-22-23 DINGLE, LEE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Lee Roy Dingle, 64 affectionately known as “Muchie” departed his earthly life on Wednesday June 14, 2023. Mr. Dingle was born on Nov. 1, 1958, in Pinewood, SC to the late Plenty Dingle and Leola Dow Dingle. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Dingle and one brother, Elijah Dingle.

Mr. Dingle was a graduate of High Point Central High School class of 1977. He then went on to do a tour in the United States Army. Mr. Dingle was a member of Williams Memorial CME Church, and faithfully attended to give Praise and Honor to God.