ARCHDALE – Howard Lee McDowell, 65, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 19, 1956, in High Point and was the son of the late Johnny Arthur and Margaret Ransom McDowell. He worked as an upholsterer in the furniture industry for many years and later worked as a truck driver. Lee was a great friend and father-figure who loved his family and friends. He was a great storyteller, enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed hunting and boating. He was also a huge Wake Forest fan and loved his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Tammie Hedrick and Debra Ann Duncan; and niece, Jonie Duncan.
Lee is survived by wife, Tina McDowell; stepson, Andrew Lowder of Archdale; sister, Kellie Crooke of Wilmington; nephews, David L. Duncan of Archdale and Chad Hedrick (Lauren) of Trinity; and niece, Colleen Crooke of Toronto, Canada.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Lee’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the McDowell family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.