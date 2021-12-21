THOMASVILLE — Lee Byrd Kennedy, age 95, went to live with our savior on Dec. 20, 1921 after a prolonged illness. He was the seventh of 11 children, born in Surry County, NC on April 23, 1926 to John William Kennedy and Jennette Woodle Kennedy.
Lee met and married Virgie Parrish in 1986. He later retired from the Thomasville Utilities Department in 1989.
Lee is survived by his wife, Virgie Parrish Kennedy of the home; three children, Brenda Lou Watts, Roger Dale Kennedy and wife Deborah, Ricky Gale Kennedy; two step children Dianne Hayes Workman and husband Rickie, Barbara Hayes KuyKendall and husband Daniel; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter Edna Lee Forrest; one step son Ronnie Leon Hayes; and siblings Earlie Youthel, Moverine, John Kennedy III, Robert Robey, Rhodena, William Reveas, Jim Reece, Fred Ray, Ira Gray and Churchill Andrew.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360 on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences: www.sechrest
davisthomasville.com -select obituaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.