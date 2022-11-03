HPTNWS- 11-4-22 GRAY, LE'MASTER.jpg

SUMTER — Le’Master Naizer Dylon Gray received his wings on Oct. 25, 2022. He was born in High Point, NC to Shatarica Gray and Antonio Brewington on Jan. 3, 2004. Le’Master was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Kimble Sr.; his great grandparents, Emma and Harry Gray Sr.; and aunt, Renee Gray.

Le’Master attended Lakewood High School in Sumter, SC. His favorite school activity was band, while he often spoke of playing the snare drum in college. He was known to all his family, friends, and teachers as a charming, lovable, high spirited “Teddy Bear.”

Trending Videos