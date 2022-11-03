SUMTER — Le’Master Naizer Dylon Gray received his wings on Oct. 25, 2022. He was born in High Point, NC to Shatarica Gray and Antonio Brewington on Jan. 3, 2004. Le’Master was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Kimble Sr.; his great grandparents, Emma and Harry Gray Sr.; and aunt, Renee Gray.
Le’Master attended Lakewood High School in Sumter, SC. His favorite school activity was band, while he often spoke of playing the snare drum in college. He was known to all his family, friends, and teachers as a charming, lovable, high spirited “Teddy Bear.”
Le’Master was intelligent, funny, and caring to anyone he came in contact with. He was a loving big brother, son, and friend. When he wasn’t playing video games, he was listening to the NBA as a young boy. Le’Master could be found alongside his cousins, siblings, and Nana.
Le’Master leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Shatarica (Tamika Columbus) Gray of Sumter, SC; his father, Antonio Brewington of Manor, TX; his brother, Le’Major Gray, and sister, Le’Majesty Gray of Sumter, SC; his aunt, Erica Brewington of Manor, TX; his uncles, Breyon Gray of High Point, NC, Ernest Brewington of Rockingham NC, Michael (Teresa) Kimble Jr. of High Point, NC, and Robert White Jr. Newport News, VA; grandmothers, Anita Gray Cunningham of Sumter, SC, and Mary Kimble of Newport News, VA; other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, (Today) Nov. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will be no public viewing.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.