HIGH POINT — Layeon Terry was called home to be with the LORD on Sept. 6, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at the Chapel of Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 206 Fourth Street, High Point. The family will receive visitors and friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Faith Calendar
- Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approache
- United States beaten in Davis Cup Finals as Tiafoe loses again. Titleholder Canada defeats Sweden
- Planned Parenthood sues to expand South Carolina abortion access under strict new ban
- Immunization clinics extended again
- Louisiana, 9 other states ask federal judge to block changes in National Flood Insurance Program
- Alex Murdaugh makes his first appearance in court since his murder trial
- Panthers adjust to Huss’ system
Most Popular
Articles
- GTCC has big plans in High Point
- Cougars down rival Wildcats at Truist Point
- Men arrested on drug charges following chase
- Old Dominion’s bid for more terminals topped – for now
- Summit maintains battle against food hardship
- Money flows into mayor’s race
- Police seek assailant in latest homicide
- Quikrete eyes Archdale site
- Over 3 pounds of ecstacy seized in Thomasville
- Ragsdale soccer edges rival Southwest, 1-0
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.