ARCHDALE — Lawson Jerome Ingram, 100, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
He was born March 2, 1921, in High Point and was the son of the late Fred Perry and Clare Case Ingram. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University. Lawson operated Ingram Vending Service for over 50 years and was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. He served as Scout Master for Troop 4 and as an advisor for the Order of the Arrow for over thirty years. Lawson was an avid gardener, canned his own vegetables and had a small fruit tree orchard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Williams Ingram; daughter-in-law, Marion Thorp Ingram; grandson, David L. Penney; sisters, Clare Case Ingram Jones (Morris), Eloise Wooster Ingram and Josephine Ingram Goldston (Grady); and brothers, Fred “Bud” Perry Ingram Jr. and C. Hal Ingram (Irma)
Lawson is survived by his three children, Sherry Ingram Penney (who subsequently passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021) and her husband, George, of Bent Mountain, Virginia, Michael J. Ingram of Greensboro and John J. Ingram of Archdale; three grandchildren, Zachary Penney, Matthew Penney and Anne Penney Johns (Michael); four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service celebrating Lawson’s life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Patterson officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Lawson’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Old North State Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 1405 Westover Terrace, Greensboro, NC 27408.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Ingram family.
