DENTON — Mr. J. Lawrence Ridge, age 86 of Sexton Rd., Denton died Saturday, Sept. 10. 2022, at Mountain Vista Health Park in Denton
A celebration of Lawrence’s life will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Central United Methodist Church with Rev. Amy Hutchison officiating.
Mr. Ridge was born April 30, 1936, in Guilford County to John Clark Ridge and Laura Mae Koppolmyer Ridge. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Lawrence was the owner of Ridge’s Specialty Cars and Trucks. Lawrence excelled as a new, used and special interest car salesman for over 60 years. He had a unique knack and love for buying, selling and trading rare vehicles. These traits and experience of acquiring and marketing cars world wide from their “hometown” Denton Shop earned he and Bobbie recognition in several national publications. Lawrence also served on the executive committee and President of the Carolinas Independent Dealers Association representing NC and SC. His quick, dry wit always made him fun to be around. Affectionately known as bop by his family he was the epitome of a caring husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Ridge and J.C. Ridge.
Mr. Ridge is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bobbie Ann Sexton Ridge of the home; daughter, Ginger Somers of High Point; grandson, Jackson Ridge Somers and wife Elizabeth of Arlington, VA; granddaughter, Anna Grace Somers of Greenville, SC.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Central United Methodist Church Hut.
Memorials should be made to Central United Methodist Church, PO Box 126, Denton, NC 7239
