HIGH POINT — Jerry passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, North Carolina. after several years of declining health.
Jerry was born Nov. 10, 1933, to Herschel Francis Jarrell and Gladys Best Jarrell. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Marines. Upon his discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Florida, Gainesville. He then worked for Western Electric (AT&T) until retirement in 1990.
In 1965 he married Judith (Judy) May Bates. Jerry and his family moved to Jamestown in 1976 before moving to High Point in 1997. After his retirement, he became interested in genealogy and gathered almost 14,000 names to his family tree. Jerry was also a longtime member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point, serving in several capacities including Vestry, adult lecture series, and chairing the Acolyte Committee. Jerry was also active in scouting, serving many years as a Scoutmaster of Troop 8 in Jamestown as well as a member of the Eagle Scout committee for the Old North State Council, BSA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Francis Marion Jarrell, and his sister-in-law Emily.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; Sons David Andrew Jarrell, Stephen Hall Jarrell and wife Jennifer of Holly Springs, North Carolina; Daughter, Katherine (Kate) Elizabeth Quarles and her husband Brian of Glen Allen, Virginia. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Dylan Hall Jarrell, Payton Alyssa Jarrell, Archer Hall Quarles, and Charlotte Jane Quarles. He is also survived by his nephews William Eugene Jarrell and his wife Becky of Waynesville, North Carolina; Jerry Wayne Jarrell of Satsuma, Florida; and niece, Lisa Jarrell Salman and her husband Bob of Ellijay, Georgia.
The funeral service for the family will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on April 1, 2023. The service will be led by the Reverend Foster Mays, Assistant Rector.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church 108 W. 1st Ave., High Point, NC 27262
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.