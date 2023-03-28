HIGH POINT — Jerry passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, North Carolina. after several years of declining health.

Jerry was born Nov. 10, 1933, to Herschel Francis Jarrell and Gladys Best Jarrell. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Marines. Upon his discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Florida, Gainesville. He then worked for Western Electric (AT&T) until retirement in 1990.

