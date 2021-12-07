HIGH POINT – Lawrence Oliver Edwards Jr. was born May 13, 1945, in Greensboro, NC to Lawrence and Virgie Jackson Edwards. He died Dec. 3, 2021 following several years of declining health due to Frontotemporal Dementia.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Patti Edwards. Surviving are his wife, Jane Johnson Edwards; daughters Ashley Edwards and husband, Ralph Womble of Winston Salem and Meredith Woehr and husband, Jeff Woehr, and grandsons, Andy, Luke, and Thomas Woehr of High Point. Other survivors include his sister, Jenny Perry and husband Eddie of Seneca, SC; sister-law Jean Johnson of Clinton, SC; sister-in-law Beth Cale and husband Harry of Mount Pleasant, SC.
Larry graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, SC and attended the University of South Carolina. He was employed in industrial engineering departments of Indian Head Hosiery and of Diversified Southern Industries before becoming a partner and vice-president of several NC apparel companies including Mr. Jeans, Fox Apparel, and Randleman Mfg.
A man of deep faith, Larry was a member of First United Methodist Church in High Point for over 50 years. He will be remembered as being a friend, helper and encourager who was loyal, generous, honest and always willing to work hard. May he rest in peace.
A service will be held at First United Methodist Church in High Point on Friday Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary, with visitation at 1 p.m. in the Epworth Room. A private inurnment will be held in Clinton, SC at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to FUMC, 512 N Main St, High Point, NC 27262; to Authoracare Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405; or to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration - Research.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made on Lawrence’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
