HIGH POINT – Lawrence E. Gibbs, 85, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Lawrence was born July 22, 1936 in WV. A longtime resident of Miami, Florida he was the retired chief financial officer with the Orange Bowl. Lawrence was an avid golfer and traveled the world to play golf. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Lawrence was loved by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, June Gibbs; six children, Valerie Cornwell, Chris Gibbs (Donna), Greg Gibbs, Dana Rowsey (Hope), Kelly Rowsey (Missy) and Aaron Rowsey (Diane); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several sisters.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Gibbs family.
