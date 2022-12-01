HIGH POINT — Lawrence Avon Metcalfe peacefully died on Nov. 27, 2022, in the kind hands of Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington, NC.

Lawrence was born June 6, 1955, in High Point, NC, where he resided for most of his life. Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Betty Metcalfe, and his brother Warner Stell. He leaves behind his sisters, Candy Shivers and Marcella Wiard, along with many nieces and nephews and their children. He also leaves behind his companion dog, Max and his beloved horse, Shah, both of whom now have wonderful and caring new homes.

