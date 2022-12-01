HIGH POINT — Lawrence Avon Metcalfe peacefully died on Nov. 27, 2022, in the kind hands of Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington, NC.
Lawrence was born June 6, 1955, in High Point, NC, where he resided for most of his life. Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Betty Metcalfe, and his brother Warner Stell. He leaves behind his sisters, Candy Shivers and Marcella Wiard, along with many nieces and nephews and their children. He also leaves behind his companion dog, Max and his beloved horse, Shah, both of whom now have wonderful and caring new homes.
During his life, Lawrence had many interests where he showed enormous passion like in the arts, horsemanship (Arabians), music, golf, cars and being able to connect with his friends and loved ones along with his profession in sales of furniture veneer. In his last years, he had become a strong Christian and attended Wesley Memorial United Church in High Point.
Lawrence had a heart of gold, and his love and passion will continue to resonate out to all of his wonderful friends and loved ones forever more. Lawrence will be missed and his family is grateful for all the love and support they have received. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
