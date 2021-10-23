ARCHDALE — Mrs. Lavonna Hill Gribble, 61, resident of Archdale, died October 16, 2021, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.
She was born January 16, 1960 in Guilford County, a daughter to the late Donald Reece and Bobbie Crawford Hill. As a resident of this area all her life, she was a 1978 graduate of Trinity High School, a former member of Gospel Baptist Church, and a waitress at several different restaurants within the community.
Prior to that, she worked for Thomas Built Bus and also played softball for their company team.
Lavonna was a gifted athlete and also a great artist. She loved drawing and, in later years, enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Lavonna will be remembered as a good friend to all. Her kindhearted spirit and sense of humor was evident to all who knew her.
In 1992, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alan Gribble. Now they are finally reunited, after 29 years apart.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Brittany Nicole Gribble in 1989.
Surviving is her daughter, Christin Gribble Billings (Jody) of Sophia; son, Michael Ethan Gribble (Megan) of Asheboro; sister, Donna Hill Smith of Trinity; two brothers, Chuck Hill of Archdale and Jeff Hill (Sheila) of Casper, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Gavin Foster of Archdale, Piper Foster of Archdale and Kale Billings of Sophia; and a special neighbor, Ann Harris of Archdale.
No immediate services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Randolph at 416 Vision Dr. Asheboro, NC, 27203. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
