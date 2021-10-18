GREENSBORO — LaVesta “Carlos” Washington, 44, was born on June 24, 1977, in High Point, NC, to Zelda Washington and Michael Caldwell. He made his transition from this life on Oct. 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bannie Washington, Earl Jeffries, Beatrice Caldwell and David Caldwell; a special aunt, Carolyn McKiver; a special uncle, Jonathan “Gene” Washington; and a stepbrother, Derrick.
Carlos was a graduate of High Point Central High School, Class of 1996. He furthered his education at Southern Vermont College from 2000-2003, then went on to study at Morehouse College in 2003.
He leaves to mourn, his mother, Zelda Washington; his daughter, Nevaeh Parks; his son, Jathan Washington; brother, Carciya Washington; sister, Shareka Gilmore (Terrell), all of High Point, NC; his stepsister, Sabrina; his stepbrothers, Marcus, Robert; his father, Michael Caldwell; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, four nieces, five nephews, one great-nephew, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 401 Wise St. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Washington family
at phillipsfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.