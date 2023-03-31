HIGH POINT — Laura Ann Willard Blacksten, 49, of High Point, entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at High Point Regional Medical Center.
A native of Guilford County, Laura was born on Sunday, April 8, 1973 to the late Richard Pittman Willard and Patsy Miller Willard of High Point. After completing her education at High Point University, she pursued her passion of educating young people in the Guilford County School System. Laura was most importantly a proud wife of Brian Blacksten of the home and mother to her pride and joy, Ms. Anna Blacksten, also of the home.
Laura was extremely devoted to God, her family, and friends. Her nature was to always put others ahead of herself. Her heart was as big as her life. To know her, was to love her. Laura adored her husband like no other and deeply cherished her close relationship with her daughter. She was at her happiest watching Anna and Sarah dance on the stage with Melissa and Brian at her side and hanging out with her dance family.
The love that Laura had for her family was fierce and loyal. She absolutely loved being an Aunt and Great Aunt.
She taught high school for 28 years at TW Andrews and High Point Central and really loved helping kids reach their potential. Her heart and kindness always shined as an athletic trainer for 10 years treating athletes at Andrews High School. There was hardly a place she went where she didn’t run into a former student that was always happy to see her.
Laura loved vacationing at Sunset Beach, Disney World, and Pigeon Forge, always with friends or family making memories. She was always up for a trip anywhere as long as it was with the people she loved.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Willard.
Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy of love and kindness are her husband, Brian Blacksten; daughter, Anna Blacksten; mother, Patsy Miller Willard; brother, David Willard (Michelle); father-in-law, Gary Blacksten; mother-in-law, Nancy Blacksten; nieces and nephews, Natalie, Clif (Ashley), and Andy and special friends, Melissa and Steven Turbeville, Sarah Paschal, and James Turbeville; and numerous extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Covenant Church United Methodist with Rev. Darren Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends from
5 p.m. — 7 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Covenant Church United Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, NC 27265; Allegiance Dance Company, 196 Hummingbird Pass, Lexington, NC 27295 Venmo @allegiancedancecompany; and/or On Stage School of Dance, 3745 Admiral Drive, High Point, NC 27265, Venmo @onstagedance.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
