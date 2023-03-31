HPTNWS- 4-1-23 BLACKSTEN, LAURA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Laura Ann Willard Blacksten, 49, of High Point, entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at High Point Regional Medical Center.

A native of Guilford County, Laura was born on Sunday, April 8, 1973 to the late Richard Pittman Willard and Patsy Miller Willard of High Point. After completing her education at High Point University, she pursued her passion of educating young people in the Guilford County School System. Laura was most importantly a proud wife of Brian Blacksten of the home and mother to her pride and joy, Ms. Anna Blacksten, also of the home.

