Laura Faye Gallimore

THOMASVILLE — Laura Faye Gallimore, 95, of Thomasville, NC, passed away on August 17, 2023 at Clapp’s Nursing Home in Asheboro, NC. Born Oct. 22, 1927 in Davidson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Clyde Gallimore and Anna Luda Pennell Gallimore.

Faye graduated from Farmer High School (Denton) in 1945 and Ashmore Business College. As a longtime resident of Thomasville, she worked at Kayby Hosiery Mill and Thomasville Medical Center for many years. She loved her family and friends dearly, and was a caring and kind person to all. She will be deeply missed, but her memory and spirit will live on in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of knowing her.