THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Laura Ann Barrett Boyles, 95, formerly of Fairview Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Westchester Manor. She was born on Sept. 27, 1927 in Richmond, VA to James William Barrett and Beulah Terry Barrett. She was a homemaker and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Thomasville Woman’s Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. “Bill” Boyles on Dec. 2, 1989; and her brother, Jack Hansford Barrett.

