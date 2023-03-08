THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Laura Ann Barrett Boyles, 95, formerly of Fairview Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Westchester Manor. She was born on Sept. 27, 1927 in Richmond, VA to James William Barrett and Beulah Terry Barrett. She was a homemaker and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Thomasville Woman’s Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. “Bill” Boyles on Dec. 2, 1989; and her brother, Jack Hansford Barrett.
Surviving are her daughter, Emily Boyles Foster of Matthews, NC; her sons, Jim Boyles and wife Martha “Tudie” of Thomasville and Joe Boyles of Trinity; grandchildren, Amber Griffey and husband Bobby and Will Boyles; and great-grandchildren, Reese Rominger and Layne Boyles.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thomasville City Cemetery with Rev. Danny Leonard officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Memorials may be directed to Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 428 Thomasville, NC 27361 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the Boyles family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.