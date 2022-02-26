TRINITY — Larry Payne Burge, 79, of Trinity, NC, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Larry was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Randolph County, NC, to the late Charles Arles Burge and Hazel Cleo (Boles) Burge.
He enjoyed bluegrass music and was an avid collector of stuff, especially antiques and tractors. Larry enjoyed showing tractors and loved being around people in general.
In addition to his parents, Charles and Hazel Burge, Larry was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 53 years, Opal S. Burge, who passed Feb. 26, 2019. He was also preceded in passing by his sister, Bronna Fay Burge Miller, and brothers, Harry Wayne Burge, who was his twin, and Wallace Dale Burge.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Linda Everhart (Kyle); sons, Charles Burge (Debbie) and Larry Dale Burge; grandchildren, John and Cody Burge; brother, Billy Ray Burge; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m. at Johnsontown United Methodist Church, 1057 Johnsontown Road, Thomasville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, Larry’s family has requested donations be made directly to Hospice of Davidson County, Hinkle Hospice House, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, N.C. 27292.
Nicholson Funerals & Cremations, Thomasville Chapel DBA B & B Funeral & Cremation Services, 1528 National Hwy., Thomasville, N.C. 27360.
