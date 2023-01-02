HIGH POINT— Larry P. Fogleman, 83, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1939, in Guilford County, the son of Page and Pearl Eller Fogleman. A resident of this area all his life, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and later the Navy Reserve and was a retired employee of High Point Furniture. He was a member of VFW Post 9899 and American Legion Post 87, where he had held several offices. Larry enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a man with a servant’s heart, who loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Darla McMahan and her husband, Eric, and Susan Smith and her husband, Richard; his sister, Julia Brown and her husband, Johnny. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Zack and Jonathan; his great-grandchildren, Brody and Abel; his nephews, Scott Grissom and his wife and Rhonda, Mike Grissom and his wife, Angela; his great-nephews, Caleb, Colyn, Corbin and Nicholas; and a great-niece, Jessie.
A service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, from the Committal Shelter at Salisbury National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, with Pastor Rodney Kirby officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
Memorials in Larry’s memory may be made to Archdale Friends Meeting, 114 Trindale Road, Archdale, N.C. 27263, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
