HIGH POINT— Larry P. Fogleman, 83, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1939, in Guilford County, the son of Page and Pearl Eller Fogleman. A resident of this area all his life, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and later the Navy Reserve and was a retired employee of High Point Furniture. He was a member of VFW Post 9899 and American Legion Post 87, where he had held several offices. Larry enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a man with a servant’s heart, who loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

