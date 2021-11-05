THOMASVILLE — Larry Lee Tyndall, 70, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ Nov. 04, 2021. He was born in Dunn NC to the late Floyd Lee and Cindy Bass Tyndall. Larry was the owner/operator of Appliance Colors for 36 years. He was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ray Bass.
He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Smith Tyndall of the home; three sons, Douglas LeClayton Tyndall (Olivia) of Kernersville, Nathan Wayne Tyndall (Della) also of Kernersville, Eric Lee Tyndall (Kayla) of High Point; one daughter, Laurinda T. Clark (Jonathan) of Raleigh; 8 grandchildren Sydney and fiancé Chase, Jadon, Weston, Braxton, and Eleanna Tyndall, Ian, Mykalea, and Desmond Clark; one brother Marvin “ Nelson” Tyndall; two sisters, Shirley Cranford and Cindy Brown all of High Point.
A funeral service celebrating Larry’s life will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Archdale, NC with Rev. Richard Callahan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and then immediately following the service at the church. A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 9 at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
Forbis and Dick Funeral Service 1118 N. Elm St. Greensboro is assisting the Tyndall family.
